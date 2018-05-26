Manzoor Afridi set to become interim CM of KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government and opposition have agreed upon the name of Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister for the province, Aaj New reported.

KP CM Pervez Khattak and Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Maulana Lutfur-Rehman met to decide the name. The formal announcement in this regard will be made in a few days.

Manzoor, a resident of Khyber Agency is the younger brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Ayub Afridi and uncle of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

This is the second time that the KP government and opposition have reached consensus on recommendations for the caretaker chief minister.

