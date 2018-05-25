Man gifts the most expensive bouquet of cash to his girlfriend

Web Desk: Desi grooms replace flower with cash and wear garlands of currency notes during their weddings. But a Chinese man gave a perfect gift to his girlfriend. He replaced flowers of bouquet with cash.

A picture, in which a woman standing next to her rather expensive gift at a fancy hotel room, is circulating on social media.

According to report, the love-struck man used nearly 330,000 yuan to create this grand present. It took seven employees from a flower shop around 10 hours to create the special bouquet.

The people’s Bank of China representative said, ‘The man may have broken the law by causing damage to China’s currency.’

In Pakistani currency rate, the bouquet costs him approx 60 lakhs.

Source: NDTV