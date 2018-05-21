Major terror bid foiled, cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Quetta

QUETTA: The security forces foiled a major terror bid as they recovered cache of arms, ammunition and suicide jackets in an intelligence base operation (IBO) in the provincial capital on Monday.

According to details, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with other law enforcement agencies personnel on an intelligence tip-off raided a suspected hideout of militants in Kali Barat area of Quetta.

During operation the LEAs recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition, suicide jackets and explosives from the hideout but no arrest could be made.

The LEAs sources said that the recovered weapons and ammunition was to be used in terrorist activities in Quetta but in time action foiled the bid.—INP