Web Desk: Mahira Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut this year. Her refreshing and elegant looks from Cannes 2018, has impressed the audience. She has been setting major fashion goals since she checked in to the French Riviera over the weekend.

For the red carpet, Mahira grabbed an off-shoulder black dress. She wore minimum makeup and a neckpiece.

Have a look at the stylish pictures of Mahira Khan at Cannes 2018.