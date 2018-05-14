L’Oréal Professionnel Pakistan All Set To Launch Salon Expert!

Lahore: L’Oréal Professionnel, world’s leadingprofessional hair brandhas launched the first ever pioneering program called Salon Expertto support the development and transformation of the hair dressing industry in Pakistan.

The quality label of Salon Expert is given to salons in Pakistan who would commit to deliver high quality standards of service and are dedicated to offer their consumers the best professional beauty experience. Launched all across Eastern/Western Europe, North Africa and Middle East, the program aims to transform 100 salons across Pakistan by the end of 2018. Present at the launch were L’Oréal ProfessionnelPakistan’s Local spokespersonHareem Farooq, L’Oréal ProfessionnelPakistan’s Official Stylist MeherNajeeb along with other partner salons like Nadia Hussain, Saba Ansari of Sabs Salon, Ruby Hasan of Splitends, Aliya Farooq, Javed of JY Salon, Shazia of Rukkaiya salon and more.

Salon Expert is a game changing program for the hair dressing industry based on three components; upskilling/ training the stylist community, facilitating the salons to create the best in class salon experience for the consumer and creating awareness for the consumer on where to have the best in salon professional beauty experience.

Speaking aboutSALON EXPERT, Salman Amjad General Manager, Professionnel Product Division said “As the leader of beauty industry and first choice of partner for salons, it is our responsibility to help the industry reinvent itself and transform the beauty experience for the consumers when they visit a salon’’

Good quality of products used, mastery of hair dressing techniques, salon hygiene, consultation before a service, courteous staff and over all ambiance of the salon are some of the qualifiers of this program. Any salon which aims to be a part of this prestigious group of Salon Expert will be recognized as an establishment serving best hair dressing services.

Speaking about the launch of SALON EXPERT, Managing Director at L’Oréal Pakistan, Musharaf Hai said “The Salon Expert is a ground breaking, innovative program in the hair dresser industry being pioneered by L’Oreal Pakistan. Our intent is to redefine and lead this market in order to provide consumers with a premium quality salon experience, the first of its kind in Pakistan. We aim to provide top quality services to consumersvisiting our partner salons in accordance with international standards. L’Oréal endeavorsto innovate and create a memorable experience for its customers and consumers.” —Press Release