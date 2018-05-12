London Marathon runner falls into coma after drinking too much water

Web Desk: A London Marathon, Johanna Pakenham, 53, drank too much water during the race and was left fighting for her life in coma.

She unintentionally overloaded her body with more than a dozen bottles of water to cope with the heat and has no recollection of crossing the finish line.

Later on, she collapsed at home and suffered a seizure. By consuming a lot of water, she had flushed the sodium out of her system that results in the life-threatened condition known as hyponatremia.

She drank a small bottle of water at around 20 water stations to remain hydrated. She completed the race in six hours 35 mins but cannot recall much until she woke up several days later in a hospital bed.

Source: Metro.co.uk