LHC slaps ban on hunting rare blackbuck

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday slapped ban on the hunting of rare blackbuck in Pakistan.

The LHC Chief Justice conducted hearing over the petition of a local Sheraz Zaka.

The petitioner argued that blackbuck is a rare animal and is being hunted in Pakistan. He maintained that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was sentenced to five-year jail term in the blackbuck poaching case.

The petitioner requested the court to ban the hunting of the animal.

“How many people have been punished over the violation?” inquired the court and summoned record of past five years.