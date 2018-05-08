Langer taps Paine as ODI skipper as new Aussie era starts

SYDNEY: New Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday named Tim Paine as one-day captain for next month’s tour of England as they look to open a new era after a damaging ball-tampering scandal.

Langer, who has been entrusted with restoring Australia’s battered reputation, was widely expected to select Paine in his first major decision as coach.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper has already been appointed Australia’s Test captain after his predecessor Steve Smith received a 12-month ban for his part in the ball-tampering affair.

The five-match ODI series in England will be the Australian team’s first outing since the disastrous South African tour and the players are sure to face intense scrutiny.

Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said Cricket Australia had faith in Paine’s ability to lead the 15-man squad in England, with Aaron Finch as his vice-captain.

Despite Australia’s woes it has been a heady rise for Paine, who only returned to the national set-up in November after several years on the sidelines, during which he considered retirement.

“Tim is a strong leader and will captain the side for the series, supported by Aaron,” Hohns said.

“A decision on a permanent one-day captain will be made in due course.”

World champions Australia will open the series against England at Lord’s on June 13.

Hohns said the tour would help players test themselves on English pitches ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England.

“Obviously, these are the conditions we will face during the tournament, so now is a perfect chance to give these players an opportunity to press their case for selection,” he said.

Cricket Australia also named a 14-man squad for a one-off Twenty20 match in England, followed by a tri-series tournament in Zimbabwe also featuring Pakistan.

Finch was named to lead the squad, with Alex Carey as vice-captain.—AFP