Laborers played pivotal role in overall development of country: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the labourers have played a pivotal role in overall development of the country.

In a statement on the occasion of Labour Day, she said targets of growth and development can be achieved on fast track basis by empowering the workers.

She highlighted the significance of imparting training to the labourers and providing them better health facilities to achieve sustainable development.

The Information Minister said the present government is taking steps to provide better job opportunties and working environment to the workers.

She said we will continue to work for the welfare of laborers as development of society and the country is greatly linked with their welfare.