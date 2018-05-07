KPK welcomes Chief Justice’s visit, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said, on Monday, that the Chief Justice should assess the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Government, AajNews reported.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad he said, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital has been certified as world standard hospital. “We tried to make the government hospitals according to the standard of Shaukat Khanum Hospital,” he added.

Imran Khan said that why do our government hospital cannot compete with private hospitals? and why do people prefer treatment in private hospitals?

Imran Khan said that Chief Justice took notice of our hospitals.

He said that Chief Justice is visting KPK and we welcome Chief Justce Mian Saqib Nisar’s vist.

He said that Chief Justice should constitute a committee to compare KPK’s performance with the other provincial governments.

In past no one has brought any reforms to hospitals, we have made the system better, said Imran Khan.