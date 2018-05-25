Kishanganga dam inauguration by India, violation of IBT: FO

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has assured Pakistan that it would make utmost efforts to resolve the Kishanganga and Rattle dams issues within parameters of Indus Basin Treaty.

This was stated by Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today (Friday).

He said Pakistan has effectively been raising the issue of Kishanganga project to resolve it according to the dispute resolution mechanism available in the Indus Water Treaty. He said water issues can lead to a very dangerous situation; hence, it is necessary to resolve such problems according to IWT spirit.

He added that Pakistan believes inauguration of Kishanganga dam by India without resolution of the disputes is violation of the treaty.

Dr. Faisal said security related US assistance serves the mutual interest of stability in the region.

He said Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations in FATA and clearing of its territory from all sorts of terrorist networks is a testimony that the US assistance for capacity building of Pakistan’s law enforcement and security agencies has helped achieve the share objectives of peace and stability in the region.

He, however, said the security related US assistance, including the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) reimbursement to Pakistan has been suspended earlier this year.

He said US assistance on civilian economic side is continuing with both sides engaged in undertaking collaborative projects and programs.

To a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan wants to have peaceful neighborhood for socio-economic development of the people of the region. He, however, said Pakistan will not be oblivious to the imperative of safeguarding its national security.

He said UNMOGIP should be allowed to perform its duty on Indian side of the Line of Control to check human rights violations by New Delhi in Occupied Kashmir.

He said continued denial of visas to Pakistani artists and authors hamper people to people contacts, which are essential prerequisite for promoting peace and tolerance in the region.

Dr. Faisal said maltreatment of minorities, especially Muslims, is regrettable.