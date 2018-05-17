Killer of wife, three children held, bodies recovered in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The police arrested a suspect who axed to death his wife and three children and recovered the bodies buried near the house here on Thursday.

Police said that the culprit hailing from suburbs of Shikarpur was in differences with wife over domestic issues.

A couple of days earlier, the accused after exchange of hot words with wife axed her and three children to death.

The murderer buried the bodies of four in a vacant plot near his residence.

On receiving information provided by younger brother of the suspect, the police dugout the bodies of woman and three, shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police arrested the killer and after registering a case against him have started the investigation. —INP