Khuwaja Haris cross-examines Wajid Zia in Al-Azizia steel mills case

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khuwaja Harris is examining witness Wajid Zia, during the hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in the accountability court, Aaj News reported.

Mohammad Basheer, judge of Islamabad accountability court, is hearing the case of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday.

Leader of Muslim League-N, Nawaz Sharif was present in the court along with Captain Safdar, Ra’ana Sanaullah and Pervaiz Rasheed.

Head of JIT, Wajid Zia told the court in the beginning that the duration for submitting tax is from 1st June to 30th, while the tax certificate has been made on July 30, 2010 from June 30, 2011.

He said, ‘The dollars were termed as gifts from Hussain Nawaz from July 5, 2010 till June 30, 2011, according to the bank statement, eleven lakh, fifty thousand four hundred and fifty-nine dollars were collected.’

‘The money was in the American dollars in accounts till October 18, 2012, Nawaz Sharif had to show his wealth in financial year in 2010, 2011,’ Wajid Zia added.

After Wajid Zia, investigation officer will submit his statement. Later on, Nawaz Sharif’s statement will be documented, as per the section of 342.