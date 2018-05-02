Khawaja Asif challenges his disqualification in SC

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday challenged the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) of his disqualification over iqama in Supreme Court.

In the petition, Asif stated that he unintentionally concealed the details of his bank accounts but provided them before the filing of current writ. He further requested the court to annul the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

On April 27, IHC disqualified Asif from the parliament under Article 62 (1) (f).— INP