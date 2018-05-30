Keep your Skin Radiant During this Ramazan:
Taking care of your skin to ensure you still stay glowing and bright can sometimes be a source of concern during Ramazan. Summer heat and fasting during Ramazan may lead you to think that your skin could become dull as your body loses important vitamins and minerals.
By making sure you have the right nutrients at Iftar and Suhour you can stay positively radiant all through this blessed season of goodness.
NUTRIENTS THAT HELP YOU MAINTAIN HEALTHY SKIN
- Vitamin A:One of the most important vitamins for skin health, it prevents skin dryness and dehydration in addition to giving your skin a smooth, soft texture.
Carrots are the richest source of vitamin A, which is also available in apricots, spinach and green leafy vegetables.
- B Vitamins:A deficiency of these vitamins can lead to skin dehydration, the early appearance of wrinkles and premature aging. Important sources of B vitamins are meat, legumes and whole grains. So include lean meat, grilled chicken, and fish in your main meal as they are the richest sources.
- Vitamin E:Another essential vitamin, it helps minimise the appearance of wrinkles and enhances cell regeneration. Vitamin E is found in nuts and vegetable oils that you use in your cooking.
- Vitamin C:This vitamin plays an important role in maintaining the integrity and glow of the skin. Vitamin C rich fruit juices include orange, strawberries and melon juice.
- Antioxidants: In addition to the above antioxidants – vitamins A, C, E, Selenium and zinc are also antioxidants that play a role in protecting skin cells and maintaining healthy skin. Selenium and zinc are mainly found in meat and seafood, so enrich your Iftar with a delicious shrimp dish from time to time.
- Omega-3 fatty acids:These fats play a role in skin preservation and make your skin glow. These are essential fatty acids because the body cannot synthesise them making it necessary to obtain them from food, mainly fish. So include a fish-dish 2 times a week during your Iftar, but make sure you grill the fish rather than fry it.
- Water, water, water:It is essential to drink plenty of water to prevent your body and skin from dehydration, especially during Ramadan. Water also helps preserve your skin’s elasticity and protects you against the early appearance of wrinkles. Drink as much as 8 glasses between your Iftar and Suhour.