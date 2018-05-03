Justin Langer confirmed as new Australia head cricket coach

MELBOURNE: Justin Langer has been confirmed as the new head coach of the Australian cricket team, taking over from Darren Lehmann who resigned after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Cricket Australia said Thursday that Langer will coach Australia in all three formats of the game and will start in the role on May 22 for a four-year term which includes two Ashes series, a World Cup and World Twenty20 tournament.

The 47-year-old Langer represented Australia in 105 test matches over nearly 20 years, scoring 7,500 runs, including 23 centuries. As a coach, Langer has been head coach of Western Australia state and the Perth Scorchers T20 team since November 2012.

Lehmann quit as coach in the days after the March 23 ball-tampering scandal during the third test in Cape Town which also resulted in test captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner being banned for 12 months and being sent home from the tour.—AP