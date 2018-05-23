Junior leaders have critical role to play in modern warfare: COAS

MANSEHRA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Junior Leaders Academy, Shinkiari on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he was given a detailed briefing by the commandant.

The COAS said that training of junior leaders is extremely important as in modern warfare they have a critical role to play.

He also interacted with the faculty and was pleased to see young officers from FATA and Malakand as instructors.

Junior Leaders Academy is a premium Army institution which imparts training on basic professional skills and leadership traits to Junior Commissioned officers and Non Commissioned Officers of Pakistan Armed forces as well as from number of friendly foreign countries.