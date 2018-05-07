JIT formed to probe attack on Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Rai Tahir will lead the five-member probing team. Members of intelligence agencies are also made part of the team.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Gharib Shah Police Station in Narowal against the attack on the interior minister. Sections pertaining to murder attempt, terrorism and passion of illegal weapons have been included in the case.

Earlier, the regional police officer had suspended the Gharib Shah station house officer (SHO) over inadequate security measures.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot and injured by a suspect, Abid, after a corner meeting in Narowal. The minister sustained should injury and he was getting treatment at Services Hospital in Lahore .

According to Narowal DPO, suspect Abid fired at the minister using a local 30-bore pistol from a distance of 15 yards. The suspect was arrested soon after he opened firing on the minister. He is a resident of village Veeram and works at a retail store.—NNI