ISIS emergence biggest cause of destabilization in Afghanistan: Janjua

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Lt-Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Monday termed Trump-administration’s statements declaring India as guarantor of regional security as strange and bizarre.

While addressing a ceremony here in Islamabad today, Janjua said that Pakistan would connect 86pc of world in the days to come.

Janjua apprised attendants that whole region was passing through a highly sensitive phase. He said, “China is flourishing, Russia is on the path of resurrection whereas Muslim block is prospering”.

“Efforts are being made to halt China and Russia [economically, diplomatically and militarily] said Janjua. He further added that big powers were calling shots in the region.

He termed emergence of ISIS as biggest reason behind destabilization in Afghanistan.—NNI