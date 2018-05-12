Pakistan 268-6 against Ireland at 2nd day close

DUBLIN: Pakistan were 268 for six after losing the toss when bad light and then rain forced an early close to the second day of Ireland’s inaugural Test at Malahide on Saturday.

Faheem Ashraf marked his Test debut with 61 not out and teenager Shadab Khan, in only his second match at this level, also hit a maiden Test fifty to be unbeaten on 52.

The pair had so far added an unbroken 109 for the seventh wicket after Pakistan had been struggling at 159 for six after losing the toss following a total washout on Friday’s first day of this stand-alone match.

Pace bowlers Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin and Stuart Thompson all took two wickets apiece.— AFP