Iranian authorities arrest 83 illegal Pakistani immigrants in Taftan

CHAGHI: The Iranian authorities arrested 83 illegal Pakistani immigrants at Taftan on Wednesday.

According to details, the Iranian authorities during an operation nabbed 83 Pakistani who entered into Iran illegally via Mand Bilo area, without required traveling documents.

The detainees who had paid huge sum of money to the fake travel agents were trying to travel to Greece via Iran to earn better livelihood.

The illegal Pakistani immigrants were handed over to Taftan administration which after registering cases against them started the investigation.—INP