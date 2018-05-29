Inquiring Durrani won’t do any good: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while talking about the controversial book written by former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, said that inquiring only one entity will not do any good, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside the accountability court on Tuesday, Nawaz remarked that a national inquiry commission should be formed to inquire not only the author, Asad Durrani but former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former Chief of General Staff (CGS) Shahid Aziz who gave their respective statements.

Sharif further added that, the commission should comprise of representatives from establishment, judiciary and parliament.

Nawaz also lauded the appointment of Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk as the country’s caretaker prime minister. Praising ex-CJP character he said that, Nasirul Mulk is an extraordinary personality and people should have blind faith on him.