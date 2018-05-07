Injured Interior Minister undergoes successful operation; shifted to ICU

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was injured in firing incident in Narowal on Sunday evening, has been shifted to ICU after his successful operation at Service Hospital Lahore.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi telephoned Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to inquire after his health.

He prayed for early recovery of the Minister.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was injured in a firing incident in a corner meeting at Kanjrur in Narowal on Sunday evening. Ahsan Iqbal was shifted to Services Hospital Lahore for surgical treatment.

Reports say that the incident occurred when the Minister was going to his car after attending the corner meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, and given medical treatment.

In an interview, DPO Narowal Imran Kishwar said the Interior Minister received a bullet in an arm, and his condition was out of danger. He said the accused, identified as Abid Hussain, has been arrested. The spokesman for Punjab government said the accused belongs to a local village.

Condemnations:

President Mamnoon Hussain has condemned the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and prayed for his early recovery.

Expressing solidarity with Ahsan Iqbal’s family, he said difference of opinion should not be translated into violence. He said intolerance is lethal for the society and the biggest hurdle in the way of country’s development and stability.

The President said every attempt to promote chaos and violence will be dealt with an iron hand. He said all political forces and people from all walks of life should join hands to promote tolerance and patience in the society.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also strongly condemned attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

He telephoned Ahsan Iqbal and inquired after his health. He too prayed for early recovery of the interior minister.

The Prime Minister also called for immediate report into the incident from IG Police Punjab.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb prayed for the early recovery of Ahsan Iqbal.

She said criticism of providing security to dignitaries is unjustified at a time when the country is fighting terror.

Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif also condemned the incident.

Chief Minister Baluchistan Abdul Quddos Bazinjo, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Ministers Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Shiekh Aftab Ahmad, Chaudhary Barjees Tahir and Advisor to PM Amir Muqam, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshed Shah, Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherri Rehman and other political leaders have strongly condemned that attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal.

In their separate statements, they demanded to take strict legal action against the suspect.