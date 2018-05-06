Indian troops martyre ten youths in Indian occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: At least ten more youth were martyred in the ongoing act of state terrorism by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 14 during the past 24 hours.

The youth were martyred when the troops opened firing and shelling at them during a cordon and search operation in the district.

The deceased have been identified as Prof Dr Muhammad Rafiq Butt, Saddam Ahmad Paddar, Bilal Ahmad Mahand, Aadil Malik and Tausif Ahmad Sheikh, according to Media report.

The troops also destroyed a house during the operation.

A complete shutdown was observed in Indian occupied Kashmir on Sunday after three youth were martyred by Indian troops in Chattabal area of Srinagar and another was crushed to death by an army vehicle in Noorbagh area of the city on Saturday.

The call for the strike was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The troops had martyred the three youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Chattabal area of Srinagar. The fourth, identified as Aadil Ahmed, was killed when a vehicle of Indian forces deliberately ran him over at Noorbagh in Srinagar.

Indian occupying forces have imposed restrictions in various areas of Srinagar including Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari and Kralkhud to prevent the anti-India protests.

The authorities also continue to disrupt internet services in Srinagar and other parts of the territory.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Zainapora area of Shopian district .

Media reports said that one policeman and an army officer have been injured in firing in the area after residents hit the streets against the operation.

There were reports of clashes between the troops and the protesters till reports last came in. The troops used brute force and fired teargas shells on the protesters, according to media report.—INP