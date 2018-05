In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, Saturday.

The troops killed the youth during a military operation in Tangdhar area of the district. The operation was continuing till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were injured when Indian troops used brute force against peaceful protesters in Srinagar.

The participants of the rally raised high-pitched slogans in favour of freedom and against India.