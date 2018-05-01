Indian troops martyr 33 Kashmiris in April

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred thirty three Kashmiris including two young boys in occupied Kashmir in the last month of April.

According to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those one was killed in a fake encounter while killings rendered four women widowed and six children orphaned.

Seven hundred sixty two civilians (762) were injured when Indian troops and police personnel resorted to brute force, bullets, Pellets. PAVA and teargas shelling on defenseless protesters, while two hundred forty eight (248) Hurriyet leaders, activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi,Nasreena Ji, Siraj-ud-din Mir, Abdul Rashid Magloo students and youth were arrested during the period.

Indian paramilitary personnel disgraced thirteen women while twenty four residential houses were destroyed, damaged and ransacked by the Indian forces during the month.—INP