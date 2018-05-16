India using pellet guns, rape as a war strategy in occupied Kashmir: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan says India is using pellet guns and rape as a war strategy against innocent Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

He said India is raising baseless objections on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on the excuse that this project is passing through Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, which is a disputed territory.

The Minister said New Delhi should focus on ending grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir instead of maligning CPEC. He said this project will make people of the region financially strong usher in a new era of trade and development in the area.

To a question, Foreign Minister said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wants to end the long war in his country and Pakistan is ready to extend all kind of its cooperation in this regard.—Radio Pakistan