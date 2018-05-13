India used Mumbai attacks to malign Pakistan: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar while weighing on the recent wave of discussion on 2008 Mumbai attacks remarked that the incident was used by India to malign Pakistan.

“Pakistan was heavily criticised over the Mumbai attacks,” he shared while referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on Mumbai attacks in a recent interview. “India used the Mumbai attacks for its own despicable plans.”

He remarked that he is completely aware of all aspects of the case as he has served as country’s interior minister. The probe into the case was being conducted by Federal Investigation Agency which comes under the Ministry of Interior.

Nisar also blamed India for showing aggression and refusing to cooperate during the investigation into the case. “The lack of cooperation by India was the biggest hurdle in the investigation. India wasn’t interested in a transparent investigation,” he said.

The attack occurred in India, where 90% of the proofs were present but India refused to share those with Pakistan, Nisar remarked.

“We kept on requesting India to cooperate in the case. We have always cooperated with India over information sharing pertaining to all incidents of terrorism,” Nisar added. “India always shows aggression when it comes to incidents such as that of Kulbushan Jadhav.”

Nisar further said that India wasn’t even willing to cooperate with investigation committee formed by the Pakistani courts. “The committee wasn’t even allowed to travel to India at first.”—INP