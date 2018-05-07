India largest importer of weapons in South Asia: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Defense Eng. Khurram Dastgir Khan says India is the largest importer of weapons in South Asia and Pakistan has serious concerns about it.

He was addressing an international seminar titled “India: A pretentious Regional Power” at a local hotel in Islamabad on Monday morning.

The Defense Minister said that according to Asian Development Bank (ADB), 29.9 percent of Indians or about 284 million people are living below the poverty line.

Referring to another recent study the minister said that by 2040, there will be no drinking water in almost all of India. He said that India has been committing grave human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir by using pallet guns against innocent Kashmiris and international community should come forward to look into the grave situation.

He said that instead of punishing them, protests are held in India in favour of child rapists.

The Minister said that safety and dignity of human life has become more and more fragile with every passing day. He said minorities especially Muslims and Sikh community are facing deteriorating situation in India which shows the real face of Modi’s government.

The Minister said that trade activities will reduce tensions between the two counties but unfortunately India doesn’t pay attention towards it. He said that India has been violating the LoC ceasefire agreement and about 400 violations have been made so far in 2018.

The Minister further said that India was fearful of Pak-Russia historical economic relations.