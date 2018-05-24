Imran Khan attends NA session for KP-FATA merger

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday attended National Assembly (NA) session regarding merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) after long absence.

Talking to media, PTI chairman said that he will participate in the voting process as this bill was being supported by his party at every level.

He said that he does not remember when he last attended the NA session. I would have taken part in the sessions if government had run them properly, said Khan.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said that Leaders of the House are responsible to strengthen the assemblies. He also told that the leaders of PTI have been directed to ensure their presence in the today’s session.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in NA Khursheed Shah welcomed Imran Khan in a poetic way and said that no one can bar him from attending the session.

Imran Khan said that the one who attends assembly meetings on regular basis is a real politician.—NNI