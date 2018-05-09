Imran Abbas to star in Hollywood flick

Web Desk: Renowned Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who previously worked in Bollywood movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, now has signed a British feature film. It will be his first Hollywood project.

While talking to a private news channel, Imran Abbas revealed that he will play the role of a spy in the movie. He quoted, ‘I will be seen in about six to seven disguises as I play the lead protagonist.’

The movie’s shoot will start in July this year and will be shot in several locations including, UK, Europe and Turkey. The title of the movie will be, The Torjan Horse.

Abbas avoid revealing the details about cast and crew. He said, ‘I will be taking break from local productions but I will back because international projects require immense dedication and commitment.”