IHC reaserves judgment on Ramadan TV shows

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on an appeal of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) challenging the single member bench’s decision regarding Ramadan transmissions.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani of the IHC heard the case filed by the PBA and a television channel.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel Syed Ali Zafar Naqvi argued that Article 19 of the Constitution allowed freedom of expression. There was no authority in the country for monitoring advertisements and dramas telecast by TV channels, he added.

He stated that the initial petition was filed against serving of notices by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on TV channels.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the PEMRA’s code of conduct contained all the guidelines.

Counsel Naqvi requested the court to set aside the judgment of single member bench of Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui imposing ban over TV shows pertaining to lottery and directing PEMRA to ensure implementation of its Ramadan guidelines.— APP