IED blast kills two soldiers in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: As many as two soldiers were killed and three others were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion near Datakhel area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to military’s media wing, the blast took place when an IED planted on track by militants went off near a security forces vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem. The injured have been shifted to Combined Medical Hospital (CMH) Peshawar.

Militancy appears to have reared its head in North Waziristan again after two girls’ schools were blown up in its Miramshah Tehsil.

Later, three people were killed in a gun and knife attack which led the locals to call a sit-in until their demands to curb lawlessness and targeted killings were met.—NNI