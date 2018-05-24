I could have fired the officer didn’t for country’s benefit: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that he could have relieved his subordinate at the time of 2014 sit-ins but swallow the pill for the sake of country, Aaj News reported.

He said that, there is a time for everything, a ‘right’ time to say things and do things. “The truth shall be unveiled before the people of Pakistan and this is why i have come to the forefront to reveal it,” said ex-PM.

Sharif also said that the resignations of federal information minister Pervaiz Rasheed and former Senator Mushahidullah Khan were also submitted to avoid any future problem.

On question related to the appearance of his daughter, Maryam Nawaz infront of the NAB court, former premier lambasted the decision and said that, Maryam has nothing to do with this case.