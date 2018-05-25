Hussein Nawaz, owner of London Flats: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Recording her statement on Friday, former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz informed the accountability court that her brother Hussein Nawaz was the owner of London flats.

Hussein Nawaz was also a beneficial owner of Nelson and Nescol companies, she said, however, adding she was only made trustee of these companies through a trust deed.

Maryam further shared that the report compiled by forensic expert Robert Radley cannot be trusted as it is contrary to the facts.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of Avenfield property reference against Sharif family. Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and son-in-law also attended the proceeding.

During course of proceeding, Maryam Nawaz said she had submitted the trust deed to the Supreme Court, however, the apex court did not ask any question about the trust deed, adding the JIT began an investigation on its own and approached a so-called IT expert with malafide intent.

She said Robert Radley was hired through Wajid Zia’s cousin, adding they were never told that why the services of Radley were not taken through the Foreign Office.

Maryam was of the view that Radley’s report was prepared to include her and her husband’s name in the case. This report was prepared on the basis of a scanned copy which is unacceptable,” she said.

Former PM’s daughter said the sources of Radley’s report was not mentioned in any book or website, saying that Radley had admitted in his statement that window vista was available in different versions in 2005 before its official launch in 2007.

She said Radley had also admitted to personally use this font in different ways.

She didn’t know that how copies of trust deed were sent London on Saturday that was an official holiday, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said she had no affiliation to any business deal with Qatri family, saying question regarding work-sheet mentioned in miscellaneous applications couldn’t be asked to her as she was not a party in these.

She said Qatri prince never refused to become part of JIT investigation but he wanted to record his statement in his palace.

Former PM's daughter gave answers of 82 questions to the court in last two days. However, later the court adjourned hearing of the case till Monday.