Harira, The Moroccan Soup For Ramadan

This is one of the easiest Ramadan soup recipes that is going to offer you the energy that will cover up your whole day’s tiredness due to fasting:

Ingredients:

  • 4 tbsp of olive oil
  • ½ cup of finely minced onions
  • Two stalks of celery, diced
  • 4 large tomatoes, diced
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 2 tbsp of tomato paste
  • 1 cup brown lentils, cooked
  • 2 cups chickpeas, cooked

 

How To Make:

  1. In a large Dutch oven, heat 4 tablespoon olive oil in mild flame.
  2. Add the minced onions and cook until translucent.
  3. Add the diced celery stalks and continue to saute.
  4. Next, add 4-diced tomatoes to the oven and cook down for 1-2 minutes before adding the minced garlic and 2-table spoons of tomato paste.
  5. Stir to combine, and then add the cups of cooked brown lentils and chickpeas.
  6. For flavor, you may also add ground spices like cumin, coriander, smoked paprika, cinnamon, black pepper, salt and red pepper flakes.
  7. We suggest adding a little chopped fresh cilantro, mint, and parsley, too. This intensifies the aroma and flavor.
  8. Pour in a whole carton of lamb broth and bring the entire mixture to a nice boil.
  9. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover. Allow for the dish to cook for about 20 minutes.
  10. Finally add chopped fresh spinach, kale, and small and gently stir to combine.
  11. Raise the heat slightly and let to cook for 10-12 minutes.
  12. When finished, remove from heat and serve with a lemon or lime wedge.
