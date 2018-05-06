Govt making all out efforts to provide efficient healthcare services to people: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the federal government is making all out efforts to provide efficient healthcare services.

He was addressing the 2nd Liver Transplant Symposium titled ‘A Medical Marvel’ held by Shifa International Hospital to celebrate the successful 660 liver transplant surgeries by the hospital since 2012.

The prime minister said the provision of healthcare services is one of the top obligations of the government which it had been fulfilling despite resource and constitutional constraints.

The prime minister told the gathering that the government had recently adopted a National Hepatitis Strategic Framework to address the prevention and treatment of viral hepatitis nationally.

Realizing the severity of the prevalence of the hepatitis in the country, Prime Minister Abbasi urged both the federal and provincial governments to join their hands against the disease.

Later, the prime minister also gave away shields to local and foreigner doctors to recognize their contributions in liver transplant surgery.