Ingredients:

5 cups water, divided

1/4 cups sugar

1/4 cup grated peeled fresh ginger

1/4 cups fresh lemon juice

Method:

Combine 1 cup water, sugar, and ginger in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, and cook 1 minute or until sugar dissolves, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; cool.

Strain ginger mixture through a sieve into a pitcher, and discard solids. Add 4 cups water and juices, and stir well.

Serve over ice, and garnish with lemon and lime slices, if desired.

Source: yasalamcooking