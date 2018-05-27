Gilgit-Baltistan is base of CPEC: PM

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Gilgit-Baltistan order has empowered Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and people.

Addressing the Joint session of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Gilgit-Baltistan Council in Gilgit on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that all subjects under 18th amendment have been shifted to Gilgit-Baltistan Government.

He thanked Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir for extending his support in preparation of new order.

He said Governor as well as judges of High Court and Chief Justice of high court will be appointed from Gilgit-Baltistan. He said Gilgit-Baltistan Council will now function as advisory body.

Referring CPEC, he said Gilgit-Baltistan is base of CPEC and people of GB will get more benefits from it.

Earlier, Chief Minister Hafeez-ur-Rehman in his address thanked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and termed his visit a mile stone in the history of GB.

Minister Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan attended the session.