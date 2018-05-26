GHQ summons Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani over book’s explanation

Lieutenant General Asad Durrani (Retired) has been called to GHQ on Monday said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Aaj News reported.

Director-General (DG) of the ISPR, wrote on Twitter, he (Lt Gen Asad Durrani) is called upon to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution has been taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct which is applicable on all serving and retired military personnel.

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired being called in GHQ on 28th May 18. Will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’. Attribution taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 25, 2018

The decision was taken hours after ousted prime minister, Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani raised strong reservations over the book.

Ex PM Shairf yesterday outside the accountability court demanded that a parliamentary session should be held on the issue. Former senate chairman Raza Rabbani also showed his reservation on the matter.

“If a politician or civilian had done the same thing he would have been labelled as a traitor,” he said in remorse.