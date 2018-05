ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday formally signed a summary forwarded by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi aimed at holding general polls 2018 on July 25.

Polls for both National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies will be held simultaneously on the same date.

The ECP had sent a summary to the president, proposing any date between July 25 and 27 for holding the general elections.