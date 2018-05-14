General elections to be held in July: PM Abbasi

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stressed the need to boost exports for overall progress and prosperity of the country.

He was addressing an “Achievement Awards” ceremony in Lahore held under the aegis of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The Prime Minister assured that government will provide all possible incentives to business community to ensure growth of economy.

He said strengthening of democracy and rule of law are must for progress and development of the country.

He said general elections will be held in July and holding of free and fair elections will ensure progress of the country.—Radio Pakistan