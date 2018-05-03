Funeral ceremony of outdated robot dogs held in Japan

Web Desk: A traditional funeral ceremony of 144 outdated robot dogs, were held in Japan with incense smoke in the air and a priest chanting a sutra praying air the peaceful transition of the departed souls.

The electronics repair company A-Fun Co, has sent off around 800 AIBOs in a similar way, the reason is that these defunct dogs will be used to donate organs to defective robots.

According to the Buddhist priest, the essence of Buddhism lives in everything and though it may seem abstract, it basically highlights that everything has a conscience.

Source: Indianexpress