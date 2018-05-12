Former hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmad passes away

KARACHI: Former Olympian and hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmad passed away in Karachi on Saturday. He was 49.

He was suffering from heart disease for the past few months and was undergoing treatment at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The Olympian, who played a vital role in Pakistan’s victory at the Hockey World cup 1994 thanks to his brilliant goal keeping, had appealed to the government and the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for medical assistance.

The 49-year-old was a goalkeeper and captain of Pakistan hockey team and played 338 International matches. Ahmad played three Olympics and won Bronze in the 1992 Olympic.

Ahmad was declared All Asian Stars Hockey Team member in 1996 and also declared World Eleven Hockey team member in 1994.

His glories made him rise above the sky by becoming World’s best goalkeeper and declared by FIH in 1994.— NNI