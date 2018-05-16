Foreign policy recalibrated to strengthen regional ties: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khurram Dastgir said that Pakistan has recalibrated its foreign policy framework to further strengthen its relations with countries of the region.

Winding up debate on the cut motions of his ministry in National Assembly on Wednesday, he said that our biggest achievement is that economic relation with our time tested friend China has deepened as a result of China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor project.

He said our relations with the Central Asian States have further improved and projects like CASA-1000 and TAPI will connect Pakistan with these countries.

Khurram Dastgir He said Pakistan is consistently engaged with Afghanistan to remove misunderstanding and improve the bilateral relations.

He said that both the countries have launched an action plan for peace and solidarity.

About Kashmir dispute, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan has strongly advocated the long standing dispute at all international fora.

He said permanent membership of SCO is also a big achievement of Pakistan. He said our relations with Russia have also improved. We have signed the first defense pact and also held joint military exercises.—Radio Pakistan