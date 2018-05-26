Five labourers dead, two injured after hit by dumper in Multan

MULTAN: At least five labourers died and two others were injured after being hit by an over speeding dumper here on Saturday.

According to the police, the over speeding dumper got out of control of driver and it ran over labourers engaged in routine construction work of motorway interchange M5 in tehsil Shujaabad of Multan.

Three labourers died on the spot in the accident while four others were critically injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital where two more labourers succumbed to their wounds, raising death toll to five while condition of two other labourers was also stated to be critical.

The police impound the dumper, arrested the driver and after registering a case against him have stared the investigation.— INP