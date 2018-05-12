Five dead, 35 injured as passenger bus overturns in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: At least five people died and 35 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned here on Saturday.

Levies sources said that due to reckless driving and over speeding, a passenger bus turned turtle at National Highway near Zawa area of Khuzdar.

Five people died on the spot while women and children among 35 others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious.

A case was registered against the bus driver and investigation was in progress.— INP