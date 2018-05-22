Federal Cabinet approves merger of FATA, KP

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has placement of draft Constitutional Amendment before Parliament for the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The approval was granted during a cabinet meeting, which met in Islamabad on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The Cabinet was informed that Gilgit-Baltistan Council will be retained as advisory body towards the functions of the Federal Government.

It was also apprised that with the devolution of greater administrative and financial powers to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, all the rights will be available to the citizens in GB as available to the people in other provinces of Pakistan.

The meeting approved National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Digital Pakistan policy.

Maximum Retail Prices of Drugs were also approved during the meeting.

The cabinet assented signing of agreement for provision of Grant Facility of 14 million dollars to Somalia.