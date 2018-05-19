FBR submits reply in mobile bills tax case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in a reply submitted before the Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday, said that tax ratio imposed on mobile consumers in Pakistan is less than other Asian countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The FBR said that federal excise duty has been reduced to 17pc, adding that almost Rs4.5 bn are collected in terms of withholding tax every month.

In financial year 2016-17 alone, Rs51 bn had been submitted in the national exchequer in terms of withholding tax.

FBR further informed the apex court that nearly Rs944 bn are collected in terms of withholding tax whereas the same constitutes 70pc of direct tax collections. Advance withholding tax is submitted in the account of mobile consumer.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of high levy being charged on mobile phone cards in the country.

The apex court would hear the case next week.—NNI