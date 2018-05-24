Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP after quitting PTI

KARACHI: Fauzia Kasuri, who announced to tendered resignation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Thursday joined the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Addressing a press conference, PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal welcomed her and said that Fauzia Kasuri joining their party is an endorsement of their ideology.

Fauzia Kasur on Wednesday announced her decision to quit PTI saying that she had sent her resignation to Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI members.

“It should come as no surprise to you that I have decided to leave the PTI,” read the letter thanking Imran Khan for providing her a platform to develop her political career in line with the principles of justice, merit and accountability that were previously ingrained in the party’s culture.

However, she said that since 2013, she became increasingly disenchanted by the direction the party had taken, and no longer saw it as representative of aspirations of millions of under-served citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.

“Furthermore, you opted to hand the reins of the party to those electables we fought against since our inception, at the cost of workers who in some cases laid down their lives for the cause,” the letter read.

“Sadly, this was the final nail in the coffin,” she said adding that she could no longer defend the party’s action. Kasuri further stated that this letter should be accepted as her formal resignation from the party.—NNI